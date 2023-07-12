SIOUX CITY — A man accused of last month's fatal shooting of another man in Sioux City has been formally charged with murder.

Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis on Monday filed a trial information charging Yasin Abdi, 20, of South Sioux City, with first-degree murder.

Abdi's arraignment was scheduled for July 31 in Woodbury County District Court. He remains in custody in the Woodbury County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Abdi is suspected of shooting Marlon White-Eyes, 36, of Sioux City, during a June 26 fight between a number of men in the area of 14th Street and Ingleside Avenue.

According to court documents, Abdi approached White-Eyes, who was watching a fight between Abdi's friends and two other men, and fired seven shots, four of them hitting White-Eyes as he ran away. Three shots hit him in the back, and a fourth in the hip/buttocks area.

Abdi had initiated a confrontation with White-Eyes earlier in the evening and pointed a gun at him, but did not fire any shots, court documents said.

White-Eyes died later that evening at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

Abdi was named as the shooter by at least one of the men involved in the fight with him, and surveillance video taken by a camera at a nearby home helped investigators identify Abdi as the man who pulled the trigger.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If found guilty of first-degree murder, Abdi would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.