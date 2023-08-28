SIOUX CITY -- A federal jury has found a Sioux City man guilty of two Woodbury County armed robberies and an attempted bank robbery.

Jurors also acquitted Kevon Spratt of robbing an Onawa, Iowa, bank.

At the conclusion of a five-day trial in U.S. District Court in Sioux City Friday, jurors returned guilty verdicts on three counts of use of a firearm during a violent crime, two counts of interference with commerce by robbery and single counts of attempted bank robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Spratt was acquitted of one count each of bank robbery and use of a firearm during a violent crime. He had been accused of pointing a rifle at tellers in BankFirst in Onawa and taking $11,510 in cash on Oct. 21.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Spratt, 30, threatened employees with a handgun during an Oct. 22 robbery of Bluff's Stop in Sergeant Bluff in which $482 was stolen.

Two days later, he threatened two employees of Check Into Cash in Sioux City at gunpoint before they handed over approximately $4,855.

On Nov. 14, Spratt assaulted a bank employee outside Pioneer Bank in Salix, Iowa, before entering the bank and searching through teller drawers before fleeing without taking any cash.

Spratt was arrested later that day after authorities spotted him driving on Interstate 29. A handgun matching the appearance of a gun used in the robberies was found in the car, which closely resembled a car captured on surveillance videos at the scene of the other robberies. FBI agents reviewing Spratt's social media accounts found photos of him dressed in clothing matching clothes the robber was seen wearing in surveillance videos, holding a handgun consistent with the one seized from his car and holding an 8-inch-thick stack of cash. Tattoos in the photos also matched those seen on the suspect in the surveillance videos.

Spratt was suspected of robbing a Dakota City, Nebraska, convenience store and attempting to rob a Jefferson, South Dakota, convenience store during the same time period. A search of online court records found no charges against Spratt in state or federal courts in Nebraska or South Dakota.