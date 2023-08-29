SIOUX CITY -- A teen who was present at a fatal shooting outside a Sioux City bar has been sentenced to federal prison for illegal possession of a gun.

Jordan Hills, 19, of Sioux City, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 37 months in prison on one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He will serve three years supervised release after completing his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

Hillis played a role in drawing Martez Harrison out of Uncle Dave's Bar, 1427 W. Third St., on May 1, 2021, before Harrison was fatally shot by Dwight Evans, who was later convicted of first-degree murder. Hills later was sentenced to one day in jail for continually intimidating a witness in the case.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Hills, who had a significant criminal history that prohibited him from possessing guns, owned the gun involved in an April 2022 incident in which a woman was shot in the leg while Hills' twin brother, Jalond, tried to wrestle the gun away from her. When police responded, Jordan Hills told officers an unknown man had entered the apartment and shot the woman.

Hills later fired the gun at the woman who had been shot in an attempt to scare her into silence.