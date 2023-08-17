SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man arrested after an road rage incident has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison on a gun charge.

Chad Hendrickson, 45, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful drug user. He was sentenced Thursday to 64 months in prison and must serve three years on supervised release after completing his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

Hendrickson was arrested Feb. 16, 2022, when he pointed a handgun at another motorist while they were northbound on Pierce Street and said, "I will blow your head off."

Police who stopped Hendrickson found him in possession of a handgun, 0.08 grams of marijuana and a pipe with marijuana residue. Because of previous felony convictions, he was prohibited from possessing firearms.

He initially faced state charges, but they were dismissed after he was indicted in federal court.