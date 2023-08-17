SIOUX CITY -- A Council Bluffs man is in custody in Woodbury County on suspicion of writing fake checks and gaining more than $7,700 in cash from Sioux City banks.

According to court documents, Nicholas Rounds, 25, is suspected of presenting a check for $3,770.55 from Weinrich Truck Line Inc. to Primebank at 5680 Sunnybrook Drive on July 12 and receiving cash. He then went to Primebank's Hamilton Boulevard location, presented a similar check and received $3,970.55 in cash.

In both instances, the checks had not been issued by Weinrich Truck Line, but had been forged with the company's account information and the bookkeeper's signature.

An arrest warrant was issued for Rounds on Aug. 9, and he was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on two counts of forgery and two counts of second-degree theft.

According to court documents, he also passed fake checks and received a total of $9,340.55 from banks in Le Mars, Iowa, and Sioux Center, Iowa. A search of online court records showed no charges had yet been filed against Rounds in Plymouth or Sioux counties.