ROCK VALLEY, Iowa -- A Rock Valley man was seriously injured in a forklift rollover Thursday in Sioux County.

At 5:19 p.m., the Sioux County Sheriff's Office investigated a construction vehicle accident that occurred on 290th Street, one mile north of Rock Valley.

According to a statement from the sheriff's office, David Ver Burg, 49, was driving a 2007 JCB 506C Telehandler forklift eastbound on 290th Street when he lost control on the gravel, entered the south ditch and rolled.

The statement said Ver Burg was transported by ambulance to Hegg Health Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Rock Valley Police Department, Rock Valley Ambulance and Rock Valley Fire Department.