DAKOTA CITY — A former co-owner of a now-closed South Sioux City RV sales company was placed on probation Wednesday for teaming with her husband to defraud more than a dozen customers.

Shara Bras, 57, of Hinton, Iowa, also was sentenced to 270 days jail, time that could be waived if she successfully progresses through her five years on probation. She was fined $7,500 and must pay $24,492 in restitution to the victims, a sum she's already paid. She also must complete 100 hours of community service.

Bras said an economic downturn due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic and her late husband's deteriorating health had led them to make bad decisions to cover their business expenses.

"It was never my intent or desire to hurt or harm anyone," Bras said before District Judge Bryan Meismer sentenced her in Dakota County District Court.

In March, Bras pleaded no contest to 11 counts of theft by deception and single counts of selling or disposing of a motor vehicle without delivering a title or VIN number, issuing a bad check, intentional abuse of a senior adult and violation of the motor vehicle certificate of title act.

She and her husband, Douglas, both were charged with 50 charges connected with the sale of campers on consignment, then using the sales proceeds to pay business bills, debts and payroll rather than the campers' owners, while operating their business formerly known as Fremont RV Center, 2405 Cornhusker Drive.

Douglas Bras also pleaded guilty in March to 15 charges, but died in April and his case was later dismissed. As part of an amended plea agreement, Shara Bras agreed to pay the restitution her husband had agreed to pay, in addition to her own.

The remaining charges against Bras will be dismissed.

The two were arrested in April 2022 after a months-long investigation in which buyers and sellers of more than a dozen campers or RVs reported to police they had received checks for insufficient funds after their campers were sold. Some said they didn't receive their title or payment until several weeks or months after the purchase was made. Customers also reported paying Fremont RV for items that were never ordered and received.

In each of the theft by deception charges, the couple admitted to selling campers on consignment and keeping the money without notifying the owners their vehicle had been sold or paying the owner or the owner's bank the sale proceeds. On two occasions, Shara Bras issued checks of $50,000 and $23,000 to separate customers, knowing the business didn't have funds to cover the checks.

The fraudulent activity dated back to July 2019 and continued through March 2022.