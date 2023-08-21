SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:
*Kevin Adams, 36. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. Adams is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) for a warrant issued for escape from bureau of prisons custody. Adams fled from a halfway house in Sioux City, according to a statement from the USMS. His original conviction was for a federal firearm violation.
Anyone with information can call 712-252-0211 or email siouxlands.mostwanted@usdoj.gov.