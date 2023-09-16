The trembling started in Aishia Lankford's right foot and moved up her body as she sat on a pew inside the Scott County Courthouse.
The mother of Breasia Terrell trembled as dozens of friends, family and law enforcement officers entered Courtroom No. 3 Friday morning. She trembled as they filled the pews behind her, lined the walls on each side of her, and even filled the jury box in front of her.
They assembled to hear Judge Henry Latham's verdict in the state's case against Henry Earl Dinkins. He was charged with kidnapping and killing Breasia on July 10, 2020.
Latham told the court he could give his verdict and file his written decision with the court. But he chose to read his findings. He started at 9:11 a.m. and for the next 42 minutes Lankford trembled.
At 9:53 a.m., as Latham formally pronounced Dinkins guilty of first-degree kidnapping and first-degree murder, Lankford slumped forward. The trembling finally stopped.
People are also reading…
Latham thanked those in the courtroom and said Dinkins will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 11.
Talking with Breasia
Outside the courthouse, after tear-filled embraces from relatives and the crush of media cameras, Lankford found a quiet spot behind a large pillar. She smiled as she wept softly.
"I talk with Breasia all the time. Every day," she said. "Sometimes I go to the place they found her. Sometimes I go to that mural up on the Hilltop. Sometimes I'm just sittin' somewhere.
"I always apologized. I told her I'm sorry for what happened. I told her I'm sorry I didn't protect her, that I wasn't there to protect her. I always told her I was going to do my best to make sure she got justice."
As more relatives and friends found her, Lankford fell silent for a moment.
"Today I'm going to tell Breasia she won," Lankford said after a moment. "Today I get to tell her that the judge said her little brother helped the police solve this case.
"Today, I finally get to tell my baby that her brother was there for her."
A little brother's words
Latham said the testimony and evidence given by Breasia's younger brother — identified as D.L. in the courtroom — was crucial in solving the case.
The judge called the boy's testimony "remarkable." D.L. was 8 years old when Breasia disappeared. He is now 11 and testified in court.
During his testimony, D.L. told the court how he and Breasia spent the night with Dinkins and his girlfriend, Andrea Culberson, in her apartment.
He testified that he saw Dinkins leave with Breasia in the early morning of July 10, 2020, and how Dinkins later picked him up and drove him to the Clinton Walmart.
Latham pointed to D.L.'s interviews with police, and how he told investigators about putting the battery back in Dinkins' cellphone while Dinkins was in the Walmart. That action allowed investigators to track Dinkins' movements.
Latham said he found the testimony of every single state witness credible — except for D.L.'s testimony about seeing Dinkins shoot Breasia.
The arguments and testimony lasted 14 days, included 51 witnesses and roughly 70 hours of testimony and concluded Aug 29.
A little girl lost
In the early morning of July 10, 2020, Breasia was taken from an apartment No. 8 at the Jersey Ridge complex in Davenport. She was reported missing just before 8:30 a.m. that day.
Over the course of days, weeks and months, law enforcement officers from Davenport, Scott County, Clinton County, the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, the Iowa State Patrol and even the Federal Bureau of Investigation searched for the 10-year-old girl.
Countless volunteers — private citizens from both sides of the Mississippi River — walked through fields and ditches and woods, hoping to find some sign of Breasia.
From the day she disappeared, the Davenport Police Department considered Dinkins "a person of interest" in the case.
Three fishermen found Breasia's remains on March 22, 2021, near a small, tree-shrouded pond behind Kunau Implement, an isolated area roughly two miles north of DeWitt.
Dinkins was charged with her murder in early May 2021.
Dinkins was granted a change of venue, moving the trial to the Cedar Rapids Courthouse in Linn County. As jury selection started on Aug. 8, Dinkins asked for a bench trial. The trial was moved back to Scott County with Latham hearing the case.
Coverage of Henry Dinkins' trial for the kidnapping, killing of Breasia Terrell
Articles from the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus on the Henry Dinkins' trial. The bench trial was held in Scott County, starting Aug. 10 with closing arguments heard on Aug. 29. The judge has not yet given a verdict.
The fate of Henry Earl Dinkins is in the hands of judge after Tuesday's closing arguments wrapped up
Testimony in the trial the Davenport man accused of the 2020 abduction and murder of Breasia Terrell came to an end Monday.
Three out of the 10 samples could be linked to the spot where Breasia Terrell's remains were found in March, 2021, an FBI geologist testified.
The men who found Breasia Terrell's body and two men who had been in the Clinton County Jail with Henry Dinkins testified on Tuesday.
Davenport Det. Evan Obert was on the stand again in the trial of the man accused of killing Breasia Terrell.
The key to understanding Breasia Terrell's disappearance and how she ended up near a desolate farm pond two miles north of Dewitt may lie in two forms of evidence:
No fingerprints were found on items found in Henry Dinkins’ car and recreation vehicle, according to testimony by a latent-prints expert.
Davenport officer: "Things were just not sitting right."
Cadaver dogs alerted to areas of Credit Island during search for Breasia Terrell.
The prosecutor asked the boy, “Were you afraid to tell people she got shot?” He answered, “Yes.”
The second day of Henry Dinkins' trial for the murder of Breasia Terrell included her last words to her mother.
Witness: Girl wore the 4XL shirt to bed.
The trial of the Davenport man accused of killing Breasia Terrell opened with some stark testimony.
The Davenport man accused of killing Breasia Terrell is coming back to Scott County.
Trial of Davenport man accused of killing Breasia Terrell expected to come back to Scott County.
Jury selection in the trial of the Davenport man accused of killing Breasia Terrell starts Tuesday.
Prosecutors say Henry Dinkins searched violent porn in the days leading up to Breasia Terrell's abduction and murder, and they're asking that her younger brother's testimony be heard in court.
Dinkins' attorneys say his status as a registered sex offender is irrelevant, among other things.
An important witness cannot testify in the murder of Davenport's Breasia Terrell.
Three years have passed since Breasia Terrell went missing and a trial for the man accused of murdering her is less than a month away.
Kelly Cunningham is Scott County's new lead prosecutor, but she's not new to the office.
A jury trial has been scheduled for the man accused in the July 10, 2020, kidnapping and killing of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.
A judge said Friday the Davenport man accused of killing Breasia Terrell will have his trial delayed until "spring or early summer" of 2023
Breasia Terrell disappeared July 10, 2020, and her remains were found March 22, 2021, in rural DeWitt. Here's a timeline of the the search for her and the prosecution of Henry Earl Dinkins.
Here's some of what we know about Henry Earl Dinkins' and the investigation into the murder of Breasia Terrell, by the numbers