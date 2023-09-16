The trembling started in Aishia Lankford's right foot and moved up her body as she sat on a pew inside the Scott County Courthouse.

The mother of Breasia Terrell trembled as dozens of friends, family and law enforcement officers entered Courtroom No. 3 Friday morning. She trembled as they filled the pews behind her, lined the walls on each side of her, and even filled the jury box in front of her.

They assembled to hear Judge Henry Latham's verdict in the state's case against Henry Earl Dinkins. He was charged with kidnapping and killing Breasia on July 10, 2020.

Latham told the court he could give his verdict and file his written decision with the court. But he chose to read his findings. He started at 9:11 a.m. and for the next 42 minutes Lankford trembled.

At 9:53 a.m., as Latham formally pronounced Dinkins guilty of first-degree kidnapping and first-degree murder, Lankford slumped forward. The trembling finally stopped.

Latham thanked those in the courtroom and said Dinkins will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 11.

Talking with Breasia

Outside the courthouse, after tear-filled embraces from relatives and the crush of media cameras, Lankford found a quiet spot behind a large pillar. She smiled as she wept softly.

"I talk with Breasia all the time. Every day," she said. "Sometimes I go to the place they found her. Sometimes I go to that mural up on the Hilltop. Sometimes I'm just sittin' somewhere.

"I always apologized. I told her I'm sorry for what happened. I told her I'm sorry I didn't protect her, that I wasn't there to protect her. I always told her I was going to do my best to make sure she got justice."

As more relatives and friends found her, Lankford fell silent for a moment.

"Today I'm going to tell Breasia she won," Lankford said after a moment. "Today I get to tell her that the judge said her little brother helped the police solve this case.

"Today, I finally get to tell my baby that her brother was there for her."

A little brother's words

Latham said the testimony and evidence given by Breasia's younger brother — identified as D.L. in the courtroom — was crucial in solving the case.

The judge called the boy's testimony "remarkable." D.L. was 8 years old when Breasia disappeared. He is now 11 and testified in court.

During his testimony, D.L. told the court how he and Breasia spent the night with Dinkins and his girlfriend, Andrea Culberson, in her apartment.

He testified that he saw Dinkins leave with Breasia in the early morning of July 10, 2020, and how Dinkins later picked him up and drove him to the Clinton Walmart.

Latham pointed to D.L.'s interviews with police, and how he told investigators about putting the battery back in Dinkins' cellphone while Dinkins was in the Walmart. That action allowed investigators to track Dinkins' movements.

Latham said he found the testimony of every single state witness credible — except for D.L.'s testimony about seeing Dinkins shoot Breasia.

The arguments and testimony lasted 14 days, included 51 witnesses and roughly 70 hours of testimony and concluded Aug 29.

A little girl lost

In the early morning of July 10, 2020, Breasia was taken from an apartment No. 8 at the Jersey Ridge complex in Davenport. She was reported missing just before 8:30 a.m. that day.

Over the course of days, weeks and months, law enforcement officers from Davenport, Scott County, Clinton County, the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, the Iowa State Patrol and even the Federal Bureau of Investigation searched for the 10-year-old girl.

Countless volunteers — private citizens from both sides of the Mississippi River — walked through fields and ditches and woods, hoping to find some sign of Breasia.

From the day she disappeared, the Davenport Police Department considered Dinkins "a person of interest" in the case.

Three fishermen found Breasia's remains on March 22, 2021, near a small, tree-shrouded pond behind Kunau Implement, an isolated area roughly two miles north of DeWitt.

Dinkins was charged with her murder in early May 2021.

Dinkins was granted a change of venue, moving the trial to the Cedar Rapids Courthouse in Linn County. As jury selection started on Aug. 8, Dinkins asked for a bench trial. The trial was moved back to Scott County with Latham hearing the case.