A geologist from the FBI's trace evidence unit testified Thursday that dirt under the car Henry Earl Dinkins drove during the early morning hours when Breasia Terrell disappeared can be linked to dirt from the road near where her body was found.

Dinkins faces life in prison if Judge Henry Latham finds him guilty of first-degree charges of kidnapping and murder in connection to the July 10, 2020 slaying of 10-year-old Breasia.

Her remains were discovered on March 22, 2021 in a wooded area that surrounds a small farm pond roughly two miles north of DeWitt. The site lies just off 270th Avenue and behind Kunau Implement.

Breasia and her younger brother spent the night with Dinkins and his girlfriend, Andrea Culberson, in her apartment before Breasia disappeared in the early morning hours of July 10, 2020.

She was last seen around 3:30 a.m. standing next to the 2007 maroon Chevy Impala Dinkins was later seen driving that morning.

Dinkins drove the car from the apartment to the Kwik Shop on 53rd Street in Davenport at roughly 3:33 a.m.

Before Thursday, Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham had not showed any physical evidence linking Dinkins to the place where Breasia's remains were found.

In an effort to establish that link, Cunningham called geologist and FBI analyst Ian Sanginor to the stand. He analyzed the soil found under the Impala and soil samples taken from a small area on 270th Avenue.

Sanginor told the court that three samples of the 10 samples taken from 270th Avenue were "inclusive" of three of the soil samples taken from the rear portion under the Impala, meaning that element in both soil samples matched.

Under cross-examination by defense attorney Joel Waters, Sanginor testified that four samples from the road could be excluded from matching to samples from the car. Three other samples from the road were inconclusive.

Waters pointed out that the soil samples were taken from the approximate place where witness Jerod Brink said he help "a Black man" free a maroon Impala from the ditch on 270th Avenue.

Brink's interview challenged

Before Sanginor's testimony, Davenport police detective Sean Johnson returned to the witness stand Thursday morning and took the court through his interview with a key witness who died earlier this year.

Brink said he helped “a Black man” free a vehicle from an area not far from the place the remains of Breasia Terrell were revived in 2021. His deposition was read in court Wednesday.

Brink died of a heart attack in June.

Cunningham played the video of Brink’s first interview with Johnson. As he later stated in a deposition where he answered questions from Cunningham and defense attorney Chad Frese, Brink told Johnson how at roughly 4:30 a.m. on a date he could not recall he pulled a “maroon Impala” from a ditch near the farm pond behind Kunau Implement.

In the video, Brink described “a Black man wearing a dark shirt, white shorts and white shoes.” He also told Johnson that if he was presented a line-up of six men he wouldn’t be able to pick out the person he helped that morning.

When Johnson tried to pin him down on the time of year he encountered the man, Brink could not. He said “It was cooler.”

When shown a picture of Dinkins taken at 3:38 a.m. from the Keim Shop feed, Brink said “those are the shorts,” indicating Dinkins is wearing shorts like the ones on the man he helped.

During direct questioning from Cunningham on Thursday, Johnson told the court how Brink said he noticed a mole on the right side of the man’s face. Cunningham showed Johnson pictures of Dinkins and the detective pointed out a mole on the right side of Dinkins’ face near his nose.

During cross-examination, Frese focused on elements of Brink’s interview where he presented evidence that didn’t match with Dinkins.

Through questions to Johnson, Frese established that Brink described a man of a different weight than Dinkins.

Frese also established that Brink said he thought the man was in a “dark shirt” and wore “white shoes.” Frese pointed out Dinkins wore a white tank top and gold shoes in the video from the Kwik Shop.

Frese also questioned the cellphone data that showed Brink was in the area of Kunua Implement on the morning of July 10, 2020. He pointed to the fact Brink was in that area every morning when he drove to work.

Frese asked Johnson if the Davenport Police Department looked at the cellphone data of any other days was looked at, established that data from three days around the time of Breasia’s disappearance was pulled from the phone.

Frese also established that Brink’s cellphone data from February, a month Brink thought was a possible time frame of the encounter, was not researched.

Frese pointed out Brink had not made a positive identification of Dinkins, did not describe what Dinkins wore at the Kwik Shop, and said the interior of the car he freed was leather. Dinkins' Impala does not have a leather interior.

