HINTON, Iowa — Authorities have released the identity of a Sioux City man who died after the stolen vehicle he was driving crashed into four other vehicles Saturday in Hinton.

The driver of the stolen gold Nissan Sentra who suffered fatal injuries was 26-year-old Ryan S. Maier, according to a statement from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office.

At around 1:36 p.m. Saturday, Plymouth County 9-1-1 dispatchers received multiple calls of a collision that had occurred at the intersection of Highway 75 and County Road C60 in Hinton.

Witnesses said the Nissan, which had been reported stolen from Sioux City, was being driven "at a high rate of speed" through Hinton and sideswiped an SUV. The SUV, which was being driven by Baylie Andersen, of Jefferson, South Dakota, was stopped at a red light facing northbound.

The sheriff's office said the Nissan then sideswiped a Chevrolet Malibu driven by Evan Wielenga, of Hull, Iowa, which was also stopped at the red light. The Nissan continued northbound and struck a GMC Yukon driven by Jeremy Ahlers, of Remsen, Iowa, and a GMC Sierra driven by Pat Hoebelheinrich, of Le Mars, Iowa.

The Nissan came to rest in the middle of the intersection. Maier was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.

Jamie Ahlers, a passenger in the Yukon, was taken to Orange City Area Health System by Merrill Ambulance for treatment of minor injuries, while four children in the Yukon were treated for their injuries at the scene.