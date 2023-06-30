SIOUX CITY -- Authorities have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting on Sioux City's near north side Monday.

The Sioux City Police Department said in a statement that Yasin Ahmed Abdi was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Friday for the death of Marlon White-Eyes, 36.

At 6:40 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 14th Street and Ingleside Avenue.

White-Eyes, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, where he later died.

An altercation between several people occurred before the shooting, according to police.