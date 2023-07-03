SIOUX CITY -- Friends urged Yasin Abdi to shoot Marlon White-Eyes during an early evening confrontation between the men.

Abdi didn't. But a short time later, when White-Eyes was observing a fight involving Abdi and his friends with a couple of passersby in the area of 14th Street and Ingleside Avenue, Abdi approached White-Eyes and opened fire, court documents said.

From five feet away, Abdi began shooting, firing seven shots in all, four of them hitting White-Eyes as he ran away. Three shots hit him in the back, the fourth in the hip/buttocks area, before Abdi and his friends fled the area.

Abdi, 20, of South Sioux City, was arrested Friday for the June 26 shooting of the 36-year-old White-Eyes, who died that evening at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

Charged with first-degree murder, Abdi is being held on a $1 million bond in the Woodbury County Jail.

Abdi was named as the shooter by at least one of the men involved in the fight with him, and surveillance video taken by a camera at a nearby home helped investigators identify Abdi as the man who pulled the trigger.

In a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis spelled out the events that led up to White-Eyes' shooting:

Earlier that evening, Abdi was at an apartment building in the 800 block of 14th Street with brothers Joshua Thiergood and Reggie Tate, who live in the building with their mother. Roberto Hernandez Munoz also was with the three men, who initiated a confrontation with White-Eyes, who lived in the same apartment building. At one point, Abdi pulled a handgun out of the front pocket of his hoodie, pointed it at White-Eyes and threatened him as Thiergood and Tate encouraged him to shoot. No shots were fired, and White-Eyes went inside the apartment building and closed the front door.

Abdi, Thiergood, Tate and Hernandez Munoz soon turned their attention to two men walking past the area and began a fight with them. White-Eyes stepped outside the apartment building and approached the fighting, but was not involved. Abdi then walked up to White-Eyes and opened fire.

Police who responded to the shooting located Thiergood a short distance away and interviewed him. The following day, police talked to Tate, who identified Abdi as the shooter.

Loomis said Monday the investigation continues and he could not comment on whether anyone else could be charged in connection with the shooting.

Abdi has a history of minor assaults. In March, he pleaded guilty in Woodbury County to a simple misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct and was fined $105 for a May 2021 fistfight with a fellow student at the Boys and Girls Home in Sioux City.

He pleaded guilty in Dakota County District Court in Nebraska in November 2022 to misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and minor in possession. He was arrested after a June 2022 incident in which a South Sioux City police officer stopped a car full of minors who were drinking. The officer found a 9mm gun in the car, and none of the passengers claimed ownership. Abdi was fined $800.

He also pleaded guilty in Dakota County in October 2021 to misdemeanor third-degree assault and was fined $300.