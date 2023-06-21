SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City woman charged with fatally shooting her boyfriend has pleaded not guilty of possessing of more than 1,000 fentanyl pills.

Katrina Barnes, 33, entered her written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, failure to affix a drug tax stamp and two counts of child endangerment.

According to court documents, police officers investigating Barnes' suspected sale of fentanyl pills executed a search warrant at her home in the 1400 block of Prescott Street June 9 and found 1,250 fentanyl pills in Barnes' bedroom. She admitted to police she is a drug dealer, and her children, ages 7 and 5, lived with her while she sold the pills.

At the time of her arrest, Barnes was out on bond on charges related to the June 9, 2022, shooting death of Dolorean Wade.

Barnes is accused of shooting Wade through the door of her apartment at 516 Ninth St. while he was banging on it. According to court documents, the two had been arguing all day before Wade left and returned later. While investigating the shooting, police found 18 pills believed to be laced with fentanyl in her purse, plus 17 grams of marijuana.

Barnes has pleaded not guilty of second-degree murder, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance and is scheduled to stand trial July 25.

Her attorney has filed notice that Barnes was justified in using deadly force to protect herself.