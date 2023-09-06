ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A Hospers, Iowa, man has been arrested on suspicion of having sexual contact with a minor female.

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office began an investigation after receiving a report that Andrew Joslin had solicited the girl for inappropriate sexual contact. Investigators determined Joslin had had sexual contact with the girl, who is under age 16, at a home in Hospers.

According to a complaint filed in Sioux County District Court, Joslin admitted to investigators he had sexual contact with the girl on multiple occasions from October 2021 through March 1, 2022.

Joslin, 35, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Sioux County Jail on one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts each of third-degree sexual abuse and lascivious conduct with a minor. His bond was set at $35,000.

The case remains under investigation.