SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of pouring hot water on another man and causing serious burns.
Brian Henderson, 55, entered his written plea Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to one count of willful injury causing serious injury.
He is accused of dumping the water on another man at a home in the 1100 block of Virginia Street on July 17.
According to court documents, the victim was there visiting his niece and her husband, Henderson. The victim told police he was talking with his niece when Henderson left the room. After hearing his niece say, "Brian, don't," the victim turned around to see Henderson behind him holding a pot of hot water over him. As the victim got up to run away, Henderson poured the water on him, causing severe burns to his back, check, buttocks and ankle.
The man sought treatment at a Sioux City hospital and was later referred to a burn unit in Lincoln, Nebraska, where he spent several days.