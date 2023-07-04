An Illinois State Police trooper shot and killed a man wanted in connection with the shooting of two people over the weekend.

Randy Allen Jackson, 39, was wanted on attempted murder charges out of Clinton for shooting a man Sunday night and a woman early Monday. He was shot by the ISP trooper in Champaign County, Illinois, during a standoff. Jackson died Tuesday morning.

According to the Illinois State Police, at 7:47 p.m. Monday, troopers, with assistance from the Danville Police Department and sheriff’s deputies from Vermillion and Champaign counties, located and pursued a vehicle that Jackson was driving.

The chase went through Vermillion County into Champaign County. Authorities briefly lost sight of the vehicle but it was once again located in the area of 2200 County Road 2250 East in Champaign County.

An officer with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources located Jackson in a detached garage.

Jackson then engaged in a standoff and the Illinois State Police Special Weapons and Tactics, or SWAT, and Crisis Negotiation Team were sent to the location.

Jackson refused to comply with an ISP trooper and was shot by the trooper.

Jackson was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department in Urbana. He was pronounced dead at 6:03 a.m. Tuesday, Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said.

Northrup said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Special agents of the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation are investigating the events that led to the shooting of Jackson.

Illinois State police are processing evidence and conducting interviews. At the completion of the investigation all evidence will be submitted to the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

Jackson was wanted on a charge of attempted murder, according to news releases from the Clinton Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation that were issued Monday.

At 8:34 p.m. Sunday, Clinton Police were sent to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center to investigate a man who had gone to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim told police he knows Jackson and named him as the shooter.

On Monday at 12:42 a.m., Clinton Police were again sent to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center to investigate a second shooting. A woman suffering from several gunshot wounds also knew Jackson.

Evidence was collected indicating the two shootings were connected and a warrant for Jackson's arrest was issued.

Jackson was on pretrial release out of Rock Island County on gun and drug charges. He had been arrested March 30 on one count each of manufacture and delivery of between 100-400 grams of a cocaine analogue, or “crack,” and armed habitual offender. Each of those charges is a Class X felony under Illinois law that carry a prison sentence of six to 30 years.

Jackson also is charged in that case with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class 3 felony that carries a prison sentence of two to five years.

A $50,000 cash bond was posted for Jackson on April 27 in Rock Island County. A hearing in that case had been scheduled for July 13..

