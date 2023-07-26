FRESNO, Calif. — A Sioux City native has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the shooting death of a man in California.

Isaac Helms, 22, was sentenced Tuesday in Fresno for a Sept. 26, 2019, robbery setup involving two other Sioux Cityans that resulted in the fatal shooting of Tyrel Truss, 20, of Fresno.

Helms was found guilty of murder and second-degree robbery after a 12-day jury trial in April.

Helms was charged with Precious Green and Hannah Haywood, both of Sioux City, and Alexa Ramos, of Firebaugh, California, and formerly of Sioux City.

The Fresno Bee newspaper had reported the three from Sioux City came to California to drop Haywood off in Firebaugh, where she was going to live with Ramos and attend college.

A few days before the murder, the four were involved in a car crash. Without a car and believing the police were looking for them, they concocted a plan to make money by using a dating app to lure someone whom they could rob.

The four set up a meeting with Truss, and while they were in a car, Helms used a stolen .22-caliber handgun to try to rob Truss, who refused to give them anything and threatened to kill them. The situation escalated, and Helms shot Truss.

Helms, Green, Haywood and Ramos attempted to flee but were detained by officers dispatched to the scene.

Detectives found the gun believed to have been used in the shooting, and Helms, Green, Haywood and Ramos were found in possession of Truss' items.

Helms' attorney had argued the shooting was self-defense.

Green, 22, Haywood, 23, and Ramos, 24, all pleaded guilty of second-degree robbery in exchange for the dismissal of a murder charge and their testimony against Helms at trial.

Haywood and Ramos both were sentenced to two years in prison, and Green received a four-year prison sentence. All three were given credit for time held in custody since their arrests more than three years prior to sentencing and were not sent to prison.