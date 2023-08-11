DAKOTA CITY — A Dakota City attorney is one of four lawyers whose names were forwarded to Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for his consideration for appointment to a vacant county judge position in northeast Nebraska's Sixth Judicial District.

The Judicial Nominating Commission forwarded Dakota County public defender Louvontree Hunter, along with Luke Henderson, of Norfolk; Patrick Runge, of Omaha; and Sara Bauer, of Fremont, to Pillen, who has 60 days to make his selection. There were seven applicants for the position.

The Sixth District includes Dakota, Cedar, Dixon, Thurston, Burt, Dodge and Washington counties. The primary office for the judge is in Cedar County.

The new judge will replace Douglas Luebe, who resigned in June.