HARTINGTON, Neb. — Defense attorneys for a Laurel, Nebraska, husband and wife charged in a quadruple homicide have requested more time to conduct discovery in the cases.

Todd Lancaster, who represents Jason Jones, on Wednesday filed a motion to continue a July 24 pretrial conference. He also filed a waiver of Jones' right to a speedy trial.

Lancaster, of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy in Lincoln, said in his motion that more time is needed for discovery in the case.

Carrie Jones' attorney, Douglas Stratton, of Norfolk, is seeking an extension of a Monday deadline to conduct discovery in her case, saying he needs more time to review the large volume of audio and video recordings, written reports and other information to asses the need to file any necessary motions.

No ruling has been made on Jason Jones' request, and Stratton's motion in Carrie Jones' case is scheduled to be heard in Cedar County District Court on July 24, when her pretrial conference is scheduled.

Trial dates have not been set.

Jason Jones, 43, has pleaded not guilty to four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree arson. He is charged with the shooting deaths of Michele Ebeling, 53, in her home and Gene Twiford, 86, his wife, Janet Twiford, 85, and their daughter Dana Twiford, 55, in their home and setting both houses on fire.

Carrie Jones, 44, has pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and being an accessory to a felony. She is accused of aiding and abetting the death of Gene Twiford, whom she told investigators had verbally harassed her for several years.

Authorities responded to a fire in the early morning hours of Aug. 4 at 209 Elm St., where they found Ebeling’s body with two gunshot wounds. A second fire at the Twiford home at 503 Elm St. was reported soon after, and responders found the family members' bodies, all with gunshot wounds.

Jones, who lived across the street from Ebeling, was arrested without incident at his home about 24 hours after the bodies were found and airlifted to a Lincoln hospital for treatment of serious burns. He’s being held without bond at the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.

Investigators found empty .44-caliber shell casings near Ebeling’s body and a Ruger handgun registered to Jones, plus credit card receipts for gas and gas cans, in the Twiford home.

Carrie Jones, who was arrested in December and remains in custody in the Antelope (Nebraska) County Jail, told investigators she had arrived home from work minutes before seeing her badly burned husband emerge from Ebeling’s home after the fire was spotted. She helped him into their home and put away his .44-caliber handgun, which he had been carrying.

Prosecutors have filed notice they would seek the death penalty if Jason Jones is found guilty of first-degree murder.