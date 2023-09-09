SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has sued a Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy and two Iowa State Patrol troopers he says illegally entered his home and arrested him.

In his lawsuit, Douglas Wheelock says he denied troopers Andrew Nitzschke and Conner Roos and sheriff's deputy Daniel Luesebrink entry into his home because they didn't have a warrant, but they followed him inside anyway, handcuffed him and arrested him for interference with official acts, a charge that was later dropped.

Wheelock said his shoulders were injured during the arrest and he incurred legal expenses to defend himself against the criminal charge. The lawsuit alleges the law enforcement officers violated his Fourth Amendment rights under the U.S. Constitution protecting him against unreasonable search and seizure. He also accuses Luesebrink of false arrest and abuse of process, saying there was no probable cause to arrest him.

"Luesebrink primarily arrested Wheelock because Wheelock was asserting his Fourth Amendment right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures, which is impermissible and illegal," Wheelock said in the lawsuit, filed Aug. 29 in Woodbury County District Court.

Wheelock also sued Woodbury County, saying it's liable for Luesebrink's actions because he's a county employee.

Wheelock is seeking punitive damages for being deprived of his rights and as compensation for the humiliation, degradation, public ridicule, loss of reputation and emotional distress he said resulted from the incident.

Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan said he was aware of the incident that led to the lawsuit but could not comment on pending litigation.

"We will be prepared to defend the action taken," Sheehan said of his deputy's alleged conduct.

A request for comment from the Iowa State Patrol was referred to the Iowa Attorney General's Office. An AG spokeswoman said the office has not been served with a copy of the lawsuit and, therefore, has no comment.

Wheelock said in the suit Nitzschke and Luesebrink came to his home on May 30, 2022, investigating a reckless driving incident. Wheelock said he walked out of his garage to meet them and they followed him back into his garage and demanded entry into his house to speak with Wheelock's wife. Wheelock refused, telling them they needed a warrant, and Nitzschke confirmed they needed a warrant.

Wheelock then entered his house, and Luesebrink and Nitzschke "followed aggressively," grabbing Wheelock, handcuffing him and arresting him. The lawsuit did not say when Roos arrived, but Wheelock said that after he was handcuffed, Roos, along with Nitzschke and Luesebrink forced him to take them to his wife, who was asleep in a bedroom.

Wheelock said the three officers violated his rights by entering his home without a warrant, probable cause or reasonable suspicion.

The interference with official acts charge was dismissed Nov. 7. No complaint or citation pertaining to the arrest could be found in a search of online court records. Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis, who was elected in November, said he was aware Wheelock's case was reviewed by the county attorney's office but did not know why it was dismissed.

Online court records also did not list any citations as a result of the reckless driving investigation that led officers to Wheelock's home.