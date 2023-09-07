SIOUX CITY -- The manufacturer of a laptop computer that caused a fire that damaged several Lawton-Bronson High School classrooms has agreed to pay an undisclosed amount of money to the school district's insurance carrier.

Hewlett-Packard Company agreed to the payment as part of its settlement of a lawsuit filed by the Lawton-Bronson Community School District. The settlement amount is confidential, according to terms of the settlement agreement, and will be paid to EGR Insurance, of Moville, Iowa, which previously reimbursed the school district approximately $600,000 to repair damage caused by flames and smoke during the Sept. 25, 2018, fire.

The lawsuit was dismissed Tuesday.

In the lawsuit, the school district had said Hewlett-Packard was liable for the damages because it manufactured the faulty computer charging station, laptop computer and other computer components that led to the fire at the district's junior-senior high school building in Lawton.

The fire started late in the afternoon after students had left for the day and was traced to a business classroom, where a rack of laptop computers caught fire.

The lawsuit said the computer charging cart had a capacity to charge 24 computers, and was charging 17 at the time of the fire, which was caused by one of the laptops.

No one was injured in the fire, and classes were canceled for four days while the school was cleaned.

The lawsuit was initially filed in Woodbury County District Court in November 2021 and later removed to federal court in Sioux City.