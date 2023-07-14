The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with what is being investigated as a double homicide just outside Omaha's city limits.
Fernandez Mason’s arrest stems from what Chief Deputy Will Niemack said was a well-being check at an apartment located at 6606 N. 89th Court, which is in the Irvington area, conducted at 8:52 p.m. Thursday. Inside, deputies found the bodies of Lisa Cannon, 55, and Marquesha Cannon, 30. Niemack said Lisa was Marquesha’s mother.
The Sheriff’s Office initially identified as Mason as a person of interest, Niemack said. Once investigators found out more information, Mason became a suspect.
While Niemack declined to say whether Mason had any relationship with the Cannons, he said the double homicide was an isolated incident and the public is not at risk.