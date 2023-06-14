SOUTH SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage girl at a South Sioux City home on Christmas.

Michael R. Brown, 33, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Dakota County District Court to first-degree sexual assault and no contest to generating a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 8.

According to court documents, Brown had sex with the girl in her room in the South Sioux City home on Dec. 25 and used a cellphone to record video of the interaction. The teen told a South Sioux City police officer Brown had tried to touch her prior to Dec. 25.

When interviewed by police, the girl’s father said Brown had been texting him and asking him when the girl was going to be home.