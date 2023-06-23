SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of having sex with a 14-year-old girl and taking photos and videos of their encounters.

Marc Estrada, 34, entered his written plea Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of third-degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a minor and distribution of a controlled substance to a person under age 18.

According to court documents, police were made aware of a sexual relationship between Estrada and the girl in May, when the girl said she met Estrada May 2 at a Sioux City home. She said the two had sex three or four times in his car.

Police interviewed Estrada, and, according to court documents, Estrada said he had sex with the girl the day they met. He said that on the following day he bought $20 of marijuana and smoked it with the girl before they drove to Council Bluffs and had sex in a hotel room. The two returned to Sioux City the next day and had sex in a hotel room.

Estrada admitted to police he had taken pictures and videos of the two having sex and sent photos to the girl and a cousin.