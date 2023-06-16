SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of entering a home and sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl.

Kevin Johnson, 48, also pleaded not guilty Thursday of supplying alcohol and showing pornographic videos to a second teenage girl.

Johnson is charged in Woodbury County District Court with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and single counts of first-degree burglary, supplying alcohol to a minor and dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to a minor. Because of two prior felony convictions, Johnson is being charged as a habitual offender on the burglary and sexual abuse charges, an enhancement that increases the prison sentence to 15 years on each count if found guilty.

According to court documents, Johnson entered a Sioux City home on May 29 and entered the 14-year-old's bedroom, where he began touching her while she was sleeping. He was seen on surveillance cameras inside the house and then leaving.

Johnson also is accused of giving alcohol to a 17-year-old girl with whom he was having a sexual relationship and showing her pornographic videos on his phone a number of times from April 7 through May 30.