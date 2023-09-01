SIOUX CITY — A fired anesthesiologist says in a lawsuit he was blacklisted by Sioux City hospital administrators to keep him from getting another job.

Dr. Dale Klein wasn’t hired for a job in Clinton, Iowa, he said in the suit, because he had been placed on a no-hire list after he was fired at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in December 2021. He said in the lawsuit, filed against Mercy Medical Services Inc., doing business as MercyOne Medical Group — Siouxland, that Mercy has acted “with the predominant purpose of preventing (Klein) from obtaining future employment.”

Because of Mercy’s actions, Klein said he has not been able to get a permanent job in Iowa and his past and future damages for lost wages, bonuses and benefits exceed $500,000. He’s seeking a judgment of triple his damages.

A MercyOne spokeswoman said the hospital can not comment on the lawsuit.

“MercyOne is committed to the well-being of our patients and our colleagues. We are unable to provide further comment on an ongoing legal matter,” Michelle Kuester, MercyOne western Iowa communications lead, said in an emailed statement.

Klein had entered into an employment agreement with Mercy Medical Services in March 2021 and began working as an anesthesiologist at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center the following month.

Soon after his hiring, Klein said, he began voicing concerns to then-president Beth Hughes about what he said were instances of unsafe and substandard care of surgical patients.

In one example, he walked into an operating room in September 2021 and found a nurse anesthetist texting on her phone with her feet propped up on an anesthesia machine while the patient had a bent endotracheal tube causing high airway pressure and incorrect ventilator settings causing decreased blood oxygen levels, Klein said in the lawsuit, filed Aug. 23 in Woodbury County District Court.

Hughes fired Klein on Dec. 17, 2021, telling him it was “for convenience.”

In February 2022, Klein applied for an anesthesiologist position at Mercy Medical Center in Clinton, Iowa, and Mercy-Clinton Anesthesia Group. Doctors who interviewed Klein told him they were short-staffed and impressed with his experience and credentials and wanted to hire him.

The hiring process then came to an abrupt end, and Klein said one of the doctors told him they could not hire him because he was on a no-hire list for any company within the Trinity Health network because he “had been a bad employee” when he worked at MercyOne in Sioux City.

In addition to blacklisting, Klein is suing Mercy for intentional interference with a prospective business advantage, saying Mercy “intentionally and improperly interfered” with his job prospect in Clinton and acted with intent to injure him by placing him on the no-hire list.