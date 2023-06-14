STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Minnesota man has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing a young girl in Storm Lake four years ago.

In April, St. Paul, Minnesota, authorities notified the Storm Lake Police Department of a report of sexual abuse that had occurred in Storm Lake.

Police investigated the accusations and identified the suspect as Ka Toe, 41, of St. Paul. According to court documents, Toe had sexual contact with the girl numerous times in a Storm Lake home between January 2019 and March 2020.

Toe turned himself in to Storm Lake police Tuesday. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on charges of child endangerment resulting in serious injury and two counts each of second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child, incest and indecent contact with a child.