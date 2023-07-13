ELK POINT, S.D. -- Union County authorities located a teenager reported missing in Missouri during a recent traffic stop.

On July 8, two Union County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle on Interstate 29 for suspicion of driving while under the influence. During the stop, the deputies observed a 14-year-old sleeping in the back seat and determined the juvenile was a missing person from St. Louis.

Further investigation revealed the 33-year-old male driver and his 29-year-old female passenger had driven to St. Louis to pick up the juvenile and were on their way to Montana.

The driver and his passenger were arrested on charges of contributing to the abuse/neglect/delinquency of a minor, DUI, ingestion of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Missouri officials are in the process of picking up the juvenile to be returned to Missouri.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges could be filed, according to a post on the Union County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.