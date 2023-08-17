SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man who assaulted his mother for refusing to take him to buy drugs has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Carl Mohr, 49, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court to charges of willful injury and assault on a peace officer. Both charges included a habitual offender enhancement, increasing the prison sentence for each charge to 15 years. He must serve a minimum of three years before he's eligible for parole.

Charges of assault causing serious injury and domestic abuse assault were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Mohr assaulted his 75-year-old mother June 9 inside their home in the 400 block of John Street after reportedly becoming upset because she wouldn't take him to buy drugs. Mohr punched her in the face at least 10 times while she was seated in a recliner. A medical examination revealed the woman had a broken left cheek bone, a broken bone in her hand caused by trying to shield herself from the blows, two brain bleeds and other cuts and bruises.

When police officers arrived, Mohr refused to allow them inside the house and struck the closed door with nunchucks and threatened to kill the officers. After finally opening the door, he threw a broken piece of the nunchucks at one of the officers. Police found a glass methamphetamine pipe in Mohr's pants pocket.