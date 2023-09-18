PRIMGHAR, Iowa — A Rock Rapids, Iowa, man who fatally shot his mother was sentenced Monday to life in prison without parole.

With the sentence mandated by state law, there was no wondering what sentence District Judge John Sandy would hand down to Nathaniel Kassel, who on Sept. 7 had entered a no contest plea in O'Brien County District Court to one count of first-degree murder.

He admitted no guilt, but agreed that a jury could find him guilty of the March 22, shooting death of 62-year-old Jody Duskin and voluntarily gave up his right to a jury trial. Sandy entered a judgment of guilty into the court record.

Kassel, 42, also was ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to his mother's estate.

Duskin's body was found in her Sheldon, Iowa, home on March 23 with a gunshot wound to her head.

According to court documents, Kassel had sent a message to family members a day earlier, telling them, "I'm killing Jody." Hours later, he was overheard having a phone conversation in which he said he "made a mistake and hurt someone."

On March 23, Kassel informed others Duskin was sick and could not make it to work. Another family member found Duskin's body that afternoon. Police found a .45-caliber shell casing and bullet at the scene.

Kessel was arrested in South Dakota two days later in possession of Duskin's car and two guns believed to be stolen from her home. A complaint filed in the case said Kassel was living with Duskin, but listed a Rock Rapids home for his address.

Kassel had initially faced an additional charge of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, but it was later dismissed.