PRIMGHAR, Iowa — A Rock Rapids, Iowa, man charged with fatally shooting his mother has agreed to plead guilty.

District Judge John Sandy on Friday filed a scheduling order setting a plea and sentencing hearing for Nathaniel Kassel for Sept. 18 in O'Brien County District Court. In his order, Sandy said a plea agreement has been reached. The order gave no indication to what Kassel will plea guilty. The plea agreement has not yet been electronically filed in the case.

Kassel, 42, had pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder and is scheduled to stand trial on Oct. 17 for the March 22 shooting death of Jody Duskin, 62, in her Sheldon, Iowa, home.

Kessel was arrested two days later in South Dakota in possession of her car and two guns believed to be stolen from her home. A complaint filed in the case said Kassel was living with Duskin, but listed a Rock Rapids home for his address.

According to court documents, Kassel sent a message to family members the day before her body was found, telling them, "I'm killing Jody." Hours later, he was overheard having a phone conversation in which he said he "made a mistake and hurt someone."

On March 23, Kassel informed others Duskin was sick and could not make it to work. Another family member found Duskin's body that afternoon. Police found a .45-caliber shell casing and bullet at the scene. According to court documents, Duskin had a gunshot wound to her head.

If Kassel were to go to trial and be found guilty of first-degree murder, he'd receive a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.