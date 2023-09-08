PRIMGHAR, Iowa — A Rock Rapids, Iowa, man has agreed to spend the rest of his life in prison for fatally shooting his mother.

Nathaniel Kassel entered a written no contest plea Thursday in O'Brien County District Court to first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 18.

In his written plea, Kassel, 42, admitted no guilt, but agreed that a jury could find him guilty of the March 22 shooting death of Jody Duskin, 62, in her Sheldon, Iowa, home. Though Kassel did not plead guilty, a judgment of guilty will be entered into the court record.

Kassel entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors and, though the agreement has yet to be posted in online court filings, his written plea document referenced that he will also pay $150,000 in restitution to his mother's estate, another mandatory term of sentencing in a first-degree murder case. Kassel voluntarily gave up his right to a jury trial. The plea agreement has yet to be approved by a judge.

Prior to his plea, Kassel had been scheduled to stand trial on Oct. 17, but on Sept. 1, District Judge John Sandy filed an order scheduling the Sept. 18 plea and sentencing hearing and referenced the plea agreement.

Kessel was arrested in South Dakota two days after Duskin's body was found. He was in possession of her car and two guns believed to be stolen from her home. A complaint filed in the case said Kassel was living with Duskin, but listed a Rock Rapids home for his address.

According to court documents, Kassel had sent a message to family members the day before her body was found, telling them, "I'm killing Jody." Hours later, he was overheard having a phone conversation in which he said he "made a mistake and hurt someone."

On March 23, Kassel informed others Duskin was sick and could not make it to work. Another family member found Duskin's body that afternoon. Police found a .45-caliber shell casing and bullet at the scene. According to court documents, Duskin had a gunshot wound to her head.

Kassel had initially faced an additional charge of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, but it was later dismissed.