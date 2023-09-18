FREMONT, Neb. — A Fremont lawyer has been appointed to a vacant county judge position in northeast Nebraska's Sixth Judicial District.

Gov. Jim Pillen announced on Thursday he had named Sara Bauer to the post, which was been open since Judge Douglas Luebe's resignation in June.

Bauer is currently an assistant city attorney in Council Bluffs and has worked in law firms in Omaha and Norfolk, Nebraska. She received her bachelor's degree from Saint Mary's College of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, and her law degree from Creighton University.

The Sixth District includes Dakota, Cedar, Dixon, Thurston, Burt, Dodge and Washington counties. The primary office for the judge is in Cedar County.