SIOUX CITY -- A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting Monday evening on Sioux City's near north side.

The man was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center with "serious injuries," according Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure.

At 6:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 14th Street and Ingleside Avenue.

"Right now, we are speaking with several witnesses and some individuals that are found in the area that we may believe to be possibly connected to this incident," McClure said. "We're getting the investigation going. A lot of stuff's kind of up in the air right now."

McClure said the incident may have stemmed from "some sort of fight."

"I don't know exactly where our suspects are or what their motivations were. I wouldn't say the public's necessarily in danger," he said.

Large groups of onlookers, adults and children, watched as officers worked in an area of 14th Street, which had been cordoned off with yellow tape. An officer led a K-9 down an alley between two gray houses just off the intersection.

While an identification technician placed yellow evidence markers in the street and on the grass just off the curb, an officer told some onlookers, who were shouting, to, "Go away."