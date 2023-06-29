ELK POINT, S.D. — With a new judge presiding over his case, Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales on Thursday pleaded not guilty of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in her Dakota Dunes apartment.

Castellanos-Rosales, 39, of Sioux City, entered his plea to charges of first-degree murder, contributing to the neglect of a child and contributing to the abuse of a child. Circuit Judge David Knoff scheduled trial for May 28 in Union County Circuit Court.

First-degree murder is punishable by life in prison or the death penalty in South Dakota. The other two charges are misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail. Knoff set an Aug. 14 deadline for Union County State's Attorney Jerry Miller to file a notice of intent to seek the death penalty, if Miller chooses to seek that sentence.

Castellanos-Rosales had been scheduled for arraignment on Monday, but the hearing was delayed after Miller sought the removal of Judge Tami Bern from the case, saying he did not believe she could be impartial toward the prosecution. He did not elaborate on his reasons for the request.

First Circuit Presiding Judge Cheryle Gering then appointed Knoff to the case.

Castellanos-Rosales is accused of stabbing 23-year-old Jordan Beardshear in her apartment at The Wellington at the Dunes apartment complex on April 25.

According to court documents, witnesses saw Beardshear at her apartment complex while she was waiting for Castellanos-Rosales, whom she had been dating, to pick up their 1-year-old son. Later that evening, Castellanos-Rosales called Beardshear's mother to come to his home to pick up the child.

Beardshear's body was discovered the following day. She had sustained stab wounds, defensive slashing wounds and trauma to her neck/throat area, court documents said.

After executing a search warrant at Castellanos-Rosales' home, investigators found clothing suspected of containing blood.

Castellanos-Rosales, who was born in Guatemala and is a U.S. citizen, fled to Mexico, where he was arrested May 12, and, after a stay in a Texas jail, waived extradition and was returned to Union County.