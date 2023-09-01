SIOUX CITY — A former nurse has pleaded guilty to federal charges of stealing fentanyl and other narcotics from a Sioux City hospital.

Morgan Miralles, 32, of Sioux City entered her plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of acquiring a controlled substance by means of misrepresentation, fraud, deception and subterfuge and one count of false statements relating to health care matters.

She faces a possible maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Miralles, who worked at UnityPoint Health -- Sioux City, admitted in a plea agreement that she stole the drugs -- fentanyl, morphine, hydromorphone and hydrocodone, which were supposed to be given to hospital patients. She took the drugs for her own personal use by falsifying documents, including the omission of information on required log entries tracking the disbursement of controlled substances.

In August 2022, St. Luke's filed a complaint with the Iowa Board of Nursing alleging Miralles misappropriated medication. She was fired later that month.

The Nursing Board charged her in January, and board documents showed that during a search of Miralles' home, more than 100 drug vials, syringes, boxes of medications and at least one patient ID bracelet were found.

The board revoked Miralles' nursing license in June.