ONAWA, Iowa — An Onawa woman has been formally charged with attempted murder for the May stabbing of her boyfriend.

Monona County Attorney Ian McConeghey on Thursday filed a trial information charging Inessa Lyons, 30, with attempted murder and willful injury. She's scheduled to be arraigned July 10 in Monona County District Court.

Attempted murder is a Class B felony that carries a 50-year prison sentence. Willful injury is a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

In the early morning hours of May 10, authorities were called to Burgess Health Center in Onawa, where Derek Webster Jr. was being treated for a stab wound to the chest.

According to court documents, Webster and Lyons initially told sheriff's deputies Webster had been jumped by a motorcycle driver outside a local bar. Lyons later admitted she stabbed Webster with a knife in their apartment's kitchen because he had repeatedly asked her to drive him to a store to buy more alcohol.

Lyons was previously convicted of manslaughter at age 15 for the 2008 fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl in Macy, Nebraska, and sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison.