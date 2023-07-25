ONAWA, Iowa — An Onawa woman on Monday pleaded guilty of stabbing her boyfriend and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Inessa Lyons, 30, pleaded guilty in Monona County District Court to willful injury resulting in serious injury. A charge of attempted murder, which carries a 50-year prison sentence, was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Lyons must serve at least five years of her sentence before she's eligible for parole.

Lyons admitted to stabbing Derek Webster Jr. in the chest with a knife in the early morning hours of May 10 in their apartment.

Authorities were called to Burgess Health Center in Onawa, where Webster was being treated. According to court documents, Webster and Lyons initially told sheriff's deputies Webster had been jumped by a motorcycle driver outside a local bar. Lyons later admitted she stabbed Webster because he had repeatedly asked her to drive him to a store to buy more alcohol.

Lyons was previously convicted of manslaughter at age 15 for the 2008 fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl in Macy, Nebraska, and was sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison.