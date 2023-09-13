ORANGE CITY, Iowa — A judge has ruled Orange City's rental inspection ordinance is unconstitutional because it doesn't require the city to provide probable cause an inspector would find a violation after obtaining a warrant to enter a home.

The ordinance also places no restrictions on the inspection and gives tenants and landlords no chance to challenge the city's application for an administrative search warrant.

"Under the present system, once the administrative warrant is issued, the occupant receives no notice, has no way of knowing the scope of the inspection of his or her premises and no way of knowing the lawful limits of the inspector's power to search and no means to challenge the scope and limits until after the search has been completed," District Judge Jeffrey Neary wrote in his ruling granting summary judgment to two Orange City renters and two rental property owners.

Neary also issued an injunction preventing the city from seeking warrants to conduct inspections under the current ordinance.

Orange City rental ordinance lawsuit Byran and Erika Singer stand outside their rental home in Orange City, Iowa, in this photo provided by the Institute for Justice in May 2021. …

Neary supported the plaintiffs' arguments that the city must show probable cause, or some evidence of a code violation, in order to obtain a warrant to enter a home to inspect it.

"Going forward, the city will not be able to conduct fishing expeditions in citizens' homes," said John Wrench, an attorney with the Institute for Justice, an Arlington, Virginia-based non-partisan, non-profit law firm that proclaims itself as a national law firm for liberty and a leading advocate for property rights. "The government should not be entering people's homes without people's consent and without just cause just to see what they can find."

The city's attorney, Zac Clausen, of Sioux City, declined comment on the ruling or the possibility of an appeal.

Passed by the Orange City Council in February 2021, the ordinance requires landlords to register their properties with the city, which will inspect them every five years -- or sooner if concerns or violations were found in a previous inspection. If a tenant does not consent to an inspection when the inspector arrives, the city can obtain an administrative search warrant to enter the home. The ordinance does not prevent an inspector from searching through a tenant's closets or other private spaces. The inspector also can bring police into renters' homes or inform the city attorney about any evidence of criminal activity found inside a home.

The city had said the purpose of the ordinance was to conduct general inspections and ensure renters live in safe homes that comply with building codes. Inspections carried out since the ordinance's passage have revealed missing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, electrical violations, a missing handrail on a stairway and broken exhaust fans.

Beverly Van Dam, owner of 3D Rentals, and Erika and Bryan Singer, along with their landlord Joshua Dykstra, owner of DP Homes, filed suit against the city and its code enforcement officer and building inspector, Kurt Frederes, in Sioux County District Court in May 2021, saying the ordinance violated their constitutional right against search warrants without probable cause, such as a complaint or visible code violation.

Search warrants not based on probable cause violate the Iowa Constitution, they argued.

"It feels like we're being invaded," Erika Singer said in 2021. "I get why they want to do it, but if there's nothing wrong, why have the inspector just randomly show up to look at it?"

In his ruling, Neary suggested an amended ordinance could provide renters the chance to object before a judge when the city applies for a search warrant and that inspections would be restricted to items of concern rather than a general search of the residence.

"The court here finds that there needs to be more safeguards or protective measures put in place as there are currently none in place in Iowa for the district court to use when considering a request or an application for an administrative search warrant," Neary wrote.