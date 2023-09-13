LE MARS, Iowa — The 40-year prison sentence for a former sheriff's deputy who pleaded guilty of stealing prescription painkillers has been vacated after a judge determined his lawyer had provided ineffective counsel.

District Judge Steven Andreasen ruled that Aaron Leusink's lawyer failed to advise him he would be ineligible for a suspended sentence, probation or reconsideration of his prison sentence by pleading guilty to first-degree burglary. Had Leusink known that, Andreasen said, he likely would have either accepted a plea offer that included a shorter prison sentence and a chance to be released from prison after a year or gone to trial.

As a result of Andreasen's rulings, Leusink's guilty pleas are withdrawn and his prison sentence set aside. He will be returned from the Iowa Department of Corrections to the Plymouth County Jail. Andreasen set bond at $30,000, and Leusink will be eligible to post bond and be freed from custody while awaiting a new trial or plea hearing on his original charges.

No hearings in Plymouth County have been scheduled.

On the day he was to go to trial in Plymouth County District Court in April 2022, Leusink, 44, of Le Mars, pleaded guilty to 11 charges: single counts of first-degree burglary, felonious misconduct in office, fourth-degree theft and unlawful possession of prescription drugs, two counts each of second-degree burglary and third-degree burglary, and three counts of fifth-degree theft.

He was charged with using his position as a Plymouth County Sheriff's deputy to steal prescription drugs from the sheriff's evidence room and from homes while serving search warrants. He also was accused of breaking into pharmacies in Akron and Kingsley and stealing drugs.

On June 2, 2022, District Judge Roger Sailer sentenced Leusink to 40 years in prison, calling his conduct "a gross, gross violation of the public's trust."

Ironically, Leusink served as the department's DARE officer for nine years, educating hundreds of Plymouth County students about the dangers of drugs. At sentencing, Leusink said he had become addicted to painkillers 11 years earlier, when he was prescribed hydrocodone while recovering from a vasectomy.

Leusink was arrested in September 2020 after a months-long investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. He was fired later that month.

According to court documents, a review of Leusink's body camera videos showed him taking prescription drugs from a rural Le Mars home and from homes in rural Merrill and Hinton while executing search warrants. Agents searching Leusink's home found more than 1,600 pills, evidence bags that had been ripped open or were left unsealed and $5,432 in cash. Opened evidence bags that were missing hydrocodone pills seized in cases Leusink had worked were found at his desk at the sheriff's office.

Prior to trial, prosecutors offered Leusink a plea bargain to plead guilty to four charges and receive a 15-year prison sentence with the possibility that a judge could reconsider his sentence after one year and release him from prison.

Leusink did not want to go to trial, but also wanted to minimize any prison time, so he and his attorney, Justin Vondrak, decided he would plead guilty to all 11 charges and then present evidence at sentencing in hopes of getting probation or a "shock sentence" in which a judge could reconsider his sentence and release him from prison early.

Andreasen ruled Vondrak failed to adequately inform Leusink that first-degree burglary is a Class B forcible felony that by law gives judges no option to suspend its prison sentence and issue probation or reconsider the sentence. By pleading guilty to the charge, Leusink unknowingly became ineligible to have a judge reconsider his prison sentence and gain an early release.

Leusink was prejudiced by Vondrak's failure, Andreasen found, and likely either would have accepted the state's plea offer or gone to trial in hopes of being found not guilty had be been properly informed of the consequences of pleading guilty to a forcible felony.

After he was sentenced, Leusink filed a motion for postconviction relief on the grounds of ineffective counsel.