HINTON, Iowa — Three juveniles were arrested Monday in Plymouth County after leading police on a pursuit.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that two 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy were charged with of possession of stolen property in excess of $10,000, a class C felony, as well as possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, both class D felonies, and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. The driver was also charged with eluding with speeds 25 miles per hour over the posted limit.

According to the statement, on Monday, the Buena Vista County Sheriff's Office requested the assistance of the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office in searching for a stolen vehicle.

At approximately 11:58 a.m., a Plymouth County deputy located the vehicle in question on C60, just east of Hinton. The deputy and the Hinton Police Chief attempted to make a traffic stop on this vehicle in the city limits of Hinton. The vehicle initially stopped but then fled the scene, according to the statement.

A pursuit ensued ultimately ending when the vehicle entered a cul-de-sac in Hinton. At that time all three occupants fled the vehicle on foot. After a short foot chase, two of the three subjects were taken into custody. The third subject was located and taken into custody about 30 minutes later, according to the statement.

All three subjects were initially taken to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office for processing and then to the YES Center in Cherokee.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Hinton Police Department, Plymouth County Conservation, the Iowa State Patrol and Iowa DNR law enforcement.