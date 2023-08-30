SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man wanted for stealing nearly $1,000 in merchandise from Target was arrested early Wednesday after leading authorities on a high-speed chase in Morningside.

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, an Iowa State Patrol trooper observed a non-registered Chevrolet Impala without its license plate illuminated at 3:24 a.m. at Gordon Drive and South Martha Street. When the trooper initiated a traffic stop, the driver of the Impala sped off and led the trooper on a pursuit through several stop lights and stop signs, at times accelerating fast enough to make the car's tires squeal and lose contact with the ground.

The chase reached speeds of up to 80 mph in a 30 mph zone, and the driver drove in the opposite lane of traffic. The pursuit ended on Gordon Drive when the driver, attempting to turn south onto South Linn Street, struck a curb, disabling the car. He then surrendered to authorities.

James Wilde, 23, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on charges of second- or subsequent offense eluding, a Class C felony, and driving while license barred, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Wilde was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for third-degree theft. He is suspected of filling shopping carts with merchandise at Target on April 23 and June 5 and leaving the store without paying for the items, which totaled $983. An arrest warrant had been issued on July 6.