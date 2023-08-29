Timothy Reams, 52, pleaded no contest in June in Dixon County District Court to one count of third-degree sexual assault of a child. His prison term will be followed by 18 months of post-release supervision.

Reams touched the girl, who was under age 12, on Aug. 2, 2022, while she was sleeping and attempted to have sex with her. The girl resisted his efforts, and he stopped. When she began to cry, Reams told her that it was okay and nothing had happened.