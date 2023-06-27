Timothy Reams, 51, entered his plea in Dixon County District Court to one count of third-degree sexual assault of a child, and District Judge Bryan Meismer found him guilty of the charge. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 28.

According to court documents, Reams touched the girl, who was under age 12, on Aug. 2 while she was sleeping and attempted to have sex with her. The girl resisted his efforts, and he stopped. When she began to cry, Reams told her that it was okay and nothing had happened.