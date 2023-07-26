SAC CITY, Iowa -- An Iowa legislator was arrested Monday near Carnarvon after refusing to obey a sheriff sergeant's orders to clear a road during RAGBRAI's trek through rural Sac County.

State Sen. Adrian Dickey, a Republican who represents District 44 in southeast Iowa, was arrested and booked into the Sac County Jail on a simple misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts.

Sac County Sheriff's Sgt. Jonathan Meyer said in a complaint filed in Sac County District Court that a big party had stopped in the middle of the road on Quincy Avenue. The party had been there since 2:42 p.m., and Meyer said he approached Dickey at 4:10 p.m. and asked them to move so he could open the road.

After Dickey told Meyer he wasn't going to move, "I advised him he needed to move on otherwise he would be going to jail. He advised me to arrest him," Meyer said in his complaint.

Meyer suggested to Dickey to move the party down the road to an open roadway, but Dickey continued to argue with him.

Meyer then arrested Dickey and transported him to the jail in Sac City. His $300 cash bond was posted Tuesday morning.

Dickey, 49, of Packwood, is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 8.

According to online news site Iowa Starting Line, Dickey introduced a bill during the 2022 legislative session that would have made it illegal for law enforcement officers to arrest RAGBRAI participants.