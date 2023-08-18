SIOUX CITY -- A 19-year-old man and three juveniles have been arrested in connection with a gunpoint robbery on Sioux City's north side early Friday morning.

Da Lontae Drew Pearson, two juvenile females and a juvenile male are each facing a charge of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, according to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department.

At approximately 3:20 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 3600 block of Nebraska St. The statement said the victim told police he went to that location to meet a female whom he recently met on social media.

"When the victim arrived at the residence, he was met by two females who took him inside. Once inside, the victim states that two males came out of a room and robbed him at gunpoint," the statement said.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, the victim was at a residence in the 3600 block of Nebraska Street when Pearson pulled out a tan BB gun with a CO2 canister and demanded money from him.

The complaint stated that Pearson made the victim drive to an ATM in the 1600 block of Omaha St., as well as a Kum and Go in the 1800 block of Hamilton Blvd.

When the victim was not able to get any more money, Pearson, who had three coconspirators acting with him, allegedly took the victim's vehicle and left him, according to the complaint.