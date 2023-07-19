ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa — A Rock Rapids woman who was accused of running over a sheriff's deputy's foot has pleaded guilty of keeping a witness from talking with authorities.

Mandy Davis, 46, on Wednesday filed a written plea in Lyon County District Court to one count of preventing apprehension, an aggravated misdemeanor that was reduced from felony interference with official acts as part of a plea agreement. A charge of assault on persons engaged in certain occupations will be dismissed.

According to court documents, Davis will receive a one-year suspended jail sentence, be placed on two years' probation and fined $855. A sentencing date has yet to be set.

Davis was arrested May 20, 2022, after fleeing from a Lyon County Sheriff's deputy as he attempted to talk to her about a car rollover on U.S. Highway 75.

According to court documents, the deputy arrived at the accident scene near Rock Rapids when Davis was pulling away with three minors who had been in the rollover. Davis went to the hospital in Rock Rapids and took the boys inside, later coming back out with two and telling them not to talk to the deputy. Davis drove over the deputy's foot while jumping the curb and leaving the parking lot.

In her plea, Davis admitted to hiding a witness from law enforcement.

The deputy and a backup officer pursued Davis to her home, where she was arrested.