SAC CITY, Iowa — A woman charged with leaving dead dogs and a cat in freezers at her former Sac City home has been placed on probation.

Billi Jo Langner, 47, of Farnhamville, Iowa, pleaded guilty on July 11 in Sac County District Court to three counts of reduced charges of animal neglect, all simple misdemeanors.

District Associate Judge Joseph McCarville on Wednesday suspended 30-day jail sentences on each count and $315 in fines. Langner was placed on probation for one year. Three other animal neglect charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

The owner of a house in the 200 block of East Ahrens Street called Sac City police on Jan. 1 to report that Langner, the previous tenant, had left two dead cats in the house. Two emaciated, decomposing dogs also were found in a chest freezer in the garage, and the house was filled with animal feces and urine. Officers returned to the home on Jan. 2, when the landlord reported finding a partially decomposed cat in the kitchen freezer, and on Jan. 14, when another dead cat was found in the basement of the home.

Langner also is charged with felony first-degree criminal mischief in connection with damage caused to the rental home by animal feces and urine. Langner also is accused of leaving the windows open in the freezing temperatures, causing water pipes to break and flood the basement, destroying the furnace and water heater and causing an estimated more than $30,000 in damage.

A plea hearing in that case is scheduled for July 31.