SAC CITY, Iowa -- A Sac City man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl.

William Hutchinson, 30, pleaded guilty in March in Sac County District Court to one count of third-degree sexual abuse. Two counts of third-degree sexual abuse were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Hutchinson will be required to register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry for life and also serve a lifetime special sex offender sentence after he completes his prison sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent back to prison.

He was arrested in August 2022 and charged with having sexual contact with the girl.